Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga seen here at a breakfast meeting with Lamu leaders. He was joined by Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua (R) and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu (L) as well as former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth. May 14, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to name running mate Monday as women demand slot

SUSAN NYAWIRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga says he will name his running mate tomorrow morning.

Raila spoke at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi where he addressed a mega rally attended by thousands of supporters as well as dozens of political leaders.

During the rally, female leaders led by Millie Odhiambo, Esther Passaris, and former Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki among others, urged Raila to consider naming a woman to deputise him.

“Please make sure you give us somebody with a reform agenda, and for us women, we have been promised that seat for a long time, let it be a woman,” Millie pleaded.

Raila was expected to name his running mate since Saturday ahead of Monday’s deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Former Water CS Sicily Kariuki who was also present at the rally reiterated Odhiambo’s remarks saying women also deserve high seats in the next government.

“Let’s support Baba and take him to Statehouse, women let us come together,” said Kariuki. 

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege said she was sure Raila would pick the most suitable running mate.

“Raila will not let us down I am sure he will pick the most suitable running mate,” she said. 

Sabina is among 11 candidates who were interviewed for the job, but only three made it to the final shortlist submitted to Raila to pick the most suitable candidate.

They include Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, according to sources.

Raila’s main competitor Deputy President William Ruto has already picked Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua to be his running mate in the August election, in what Azimio leaders laughed off as a “big joke.”

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said, “Kenya can not be governed by the pair of William Ruto and Gachagua, Kenyans will make the right choice in the election and elect Raila Amolo Odinga.”

BREAKING: Rigathi Gachagua is Ruto’s running mate

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
