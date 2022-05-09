Connect with us

Raila tells journalists, ‘leave me alone’ amid interviews for his running mate

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Tumefukuzwa Azimio, Mutua says on joining Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – After days of lamenting over the original coalition contract signed with Azimio, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua led his troops...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Azimio kicks off interviews for Raila running mate amid Kalonzo threats to quit

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 -The committee of eminent persons on the selection of a running mate for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mutua ditches Azimio for Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has ditched Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition to join Kenya Kwanza, the coalition led...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Omamo visits the Hellenic Republic, set to meet top officials

A statement released by the Foreign Office indicated Omamo would later in the afternoon meet President Katerina Sskelaropoulou and her counterpart Nikos Dendias.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Govt to revamp tourism sites, CS Balala says

NAIVASHA, Kenya, May 8 – The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife is looking into ways of revamping and increasing tourism opportunities in many of...

21 hours ago

August Elections

Wanjigi questions IEBC’s ability to conduct credible polls

VOI, Kenya, May 8 – Safina Presidential Candidate Jimmy Wanjigi has questioned the ability of Independent and Electoral Boundary Commission (IEBC) to conduct credible...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Govt warns of stern action against criminals in Marsabit

MARSABIT, Kenya, May 8 – The government says the availability of illegal firearms is the root cause of the insecurity being witnessed in Marsabit....

22 hours ago

Kenya

Adventure tourism one of the fastest growing experiences, Balala says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Adventure, hiking, mountaineering experiences have been identified as key catalysts in the recovery of tourism businesses in Kenya. Tourism...

22 hours ago