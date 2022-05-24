Raila pledges permanent Tax, PAYE exemption for PWDs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Azimio Coalition Presidential hopeful Raila Odinga has promised to exempt Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from paying tax on their income derived from employment.

Currently as the law provides, persons with disabilities are granted a tax exemption for the first Sh150,000 of their gross income.

Speaking during a meeting with PWD representatives, Odinga also said his admission will ensure free education from primary schools to university while pushing up the quota for the PWD employed in the public sector from the current 5 percent to 10 percent.

“President Raila Odinga will amend the PWD Act to give all PWDs an opportunity to enjoy economic rights enshrined in the constitution. I will enhance the disability fund to give all PWDs effective social protection,” he stated.

According to official data, as at 2010, Kenya had an estimated four million people with various forms of mental and physical disabilities, but with only a fraction holding formal jobs.

His running mate Martha Karua who was in Laikipia stated to woo Mt Kenya voters.

Karua, who was accompanied by Agriculture CS Peter Munya, said their message to the electorate is on the importance of remaining united ahead of the August 9 polls.

“What is important in Kenya is to fight corruption and to close all avenues of wastage of public resources and theft so that all Kenyans can benefit from the various provisions available, “she stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Odinga is on Wednesday expected to kick off a five-day tour of the Western Kenya region in an effort to boost his bid for the presidency ahead of the General Election slated for August 9.

Odinga will commence his tour in Vihiga County before heading to Trans-Nzoia County on Thursday.

The former Prime Minister is expected to hold talks with political leaders from Western Kenya under the Azimio La Umoja in an effort to strengthen the outfit.

This will be the ODM leader’s first visit to the Mulembe Nation region since Monday last week when he pledged to appoint Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to the National Treasury docket and Vihiga Gubernatorial aspirant Kenneth Marende will be the Senate Speaker if the resolution will form the next government.

During the tour, Odinga is expected to address key issues including his plan to improve the agricultural, healthcare, education, and infrastructure sectors including road construction.

Odinga will complete his campaign blitz on Saturday with political rallies in Busia and Bungoma counties.