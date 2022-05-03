Connect with us

Raila Odinga.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila most preferred presidential candidate in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Makueni: TIFA

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 3- Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the most preferred candidate in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Makueni counties in the upcoming August 9 polls, according to a new survey.

The poll conducted by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) released Tuesday shows that 41 percent of the respondents in Nairobi prefer Odinga as their next president while 26 percent want Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the country’s top seat.

Kenyatta is set finish his second and final term in August when the country wil go to elections.

The new poll released Tuesday shows that 32 percent of respondents are undecided in the August 9 presidential contest.

In Mombasa County, Odinga came on top at 50 percent against DP Ruto’s 32 percent while 48 percent of respondents in Makueni want Odinga to lead them. The poll showed that 18 percent prefer Ruto.

According to the poll conducted in April, 42 percent of those interviewed support Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition while 22 percent of respondents back Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The survey further showed that Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is the most preferred party in Nairobi followed by Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA at 22 percent.

The poll revealed that 5 percent of those polled support the Jubilee party while 1 percent are for the Wiper party.

The TIFA poll was conducted through telephone and face-to-face interviews and involved 1949 respondents from the three counties aged 18 years and above.

