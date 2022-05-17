Raila, Karua due in Kirinyaga for homecoming rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Azimio Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua are today expected in Kirinyaga for homecoming rally.

This comes a day after Odinga said it was time Kenya closed the gender gap and male domination of the executive.

“After a long search and much reflection, we have arrived at a Joshua who will lead us in our republic. Like Joshua the principal assistant will be a problem solver to the President and not a problem. We have decided that the holder of this office must be a woman,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, she noted that indeed the time is ripe to have a woman in the top political leadership of the country.

And as a firm defender of the constitution, Karua committed to ensuring a corruption-free government as well as championing social justice.

She served as the Gichugu MP from 1997 to 2013 when she unsuccessfully vied for the Presidency.

In the 2017 general election, Karua unsuccessfully vied for the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat losing to Anne Waiguru.

Deputy President William Ruto is in the meantime expected in Nyeri County to attend the funeral of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s elder brother.

The funeral ceremony will take place at Hiriga Primary School in Mathira Constituency, Gachagua’s home turf.

This will be the first time the duo will be in Mt Kenya region days after DP Ruto nominated the Mathira MP as his running mate for the August election.

Gachagua said he was honoured by the responsibility and faith bestowed on him to be DP Ruto’s running mate in the most defining election in Kenya’s history.