Raila expected in Kilgoris to popularize his ticket

KILGORIS, Kenya, May 21 — Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to visit Kilgoris Constituency, Narok County for a vote hunting mission on Saturday, May 21.

Expected to accompany him are the Alliance bigwigs and leaders from the region led by Narok North Legislator Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta.

Kenta is the Narok County Orange Democratic Movement’s gubernatorial aspirant.

In his vote hunting visit ahead of the August Poll, Raila is expected to address public rallies in Kilgoris Town, Keyian and Lolgorian.

According to the latest figures obtained from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the cosmopolitan Kilgoris Constituency has a total of 74,481 registered voters.