Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga issues a press statement at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila expected in Kilgoris to popularize his ticket

Expected to accompany him are the Alliance bigwigs and leaders from the region led by Narok North Legislator Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta.

Published

KILGORIS, Kenya, May 21 — Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to visit Kilgoris Constituency, Narok County for a vote hunting mission on Saturday, May 21.

Expected to accompany him are the Alliance bigwigs and leaders from the region led by Narok North Legislator Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta.

Kenta is the Narok County Orange Democratic Movement’s gubernatorial aspirant.

In his vote hunting visit ahead of the August Poll, Raila is expected to address public rallies in Kilgoris Town, Keyian and Lolgorian.

According to the latest figures obtained from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the cosmopolitan Kilgoris Constituency has a total of 74,481 registered voters.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

No internet shutdown during polls, our economy depends on it: Koimett

Responding to media queries at Rift Valley Innovation Centre Mwachon, Eldama Ravine, the PS argued that Kenya has a robust economy that relies on...

10 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

China’s resolve to open up won’t change: President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China’s resolve to open up will not change, and its door will open wider to the world. President Xi...

9 hours ago

EDUCATION

Students to select universities after Magoha orders KUCCPS to open portal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Students who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in 2021 but missed admission in higher...

14 hours ago

August Elections

Ukambani Professionals urge Kalonzo to drop presidential bid, go back to Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Ukambani professionals are now urging Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to drop his presidential bid and go back to...

16 hours ago

crime

DCI unmasks Mirema victim’s wingers as shooting mystery evolves

In an earlier revelation, the DCI stated that the slain suspect had recruited over 50 women as part of his criminal gang, which they...

17 hours ago

County News

Youth urged to grow herbs as the demand for herbal teas increases

Most factories have been seeking to value add their tea by blending and using herbs and flavours in order to produce flavoured and herbal...

18 hours ago

crime

Mirema hitman used a police firearm, DCI says the weapon was stolen

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, while dismissing possible involvement of security agencies in the dramatic incident on Monday, however said the said firearm had...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Muhoroni Sugar Company receiver managers in hiding after arrest warrant issued

KISUMU, Kenya, May 20 – Muhoroni Sugar Company receiver managers are said to have gone into hiding after the Employment and Labour Relations court...

19 hours ago