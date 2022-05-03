Raila condoles Sankok after son committed suicide in back to school rage

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has sent a message of condolence to nominated MP David Sankok whose son shot himself dead Tuesday following a confrontation on going back to school.

Sankok’s son, identified as Memusi, 15, who was to join Form Four at Kericho High School, is reported to have picked his father’s pistol and blew up his head in their Narok home, moments after his father confronted him on why he had not returned to school.

Hon. David Sankok, it is painful to experience losing a child, and even more so, difficult having to bury one; we stand with you during this difficult time.



Please accept condolences from Mama Ida and I. May God grant your entire family fortitude.



We are praying for you. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 2, 2022

Sankok has not publicly spoken about the incident that occurred at his Narok home and which is a subject of police investigation.

Local police were called to the scene and collected the body and the pistol the boy used as investigations got undereway.

Narok County DCI chief Mwenda Ethaiba said investigations were centered on how the boy accessed his father’s pistol and the reasons behind the shooting.