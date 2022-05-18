Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Green Park PSV Terminus. /COURTESY

Kenya

PSVs plying Ngong road to terminate at Green Park from next Tuesday

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services has announced that Green park terminus will start operating on Tuesday next week.

The first Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to commence picking and dropping of passengers at the terminus will be those plying Ngong’ road and Argwings Kodhek.

“Starting 24th May 2022, all PSVs plying Ngong’ road and Argwings Kodhek road will pick and drop passengers at the Green Park Bus Terminal,” stated NMS DG Mohammed Badi.

Next to relocate operations will be Matatus plying Lang’ata road which will start operating at the terminus on May 27.

According to NMS, the capacity of the terminus will be 300 vehicles at any given time, and up to 20,000 matatus in a day.

The terminus hosts a police station, a level 2 hospital, restaurants, a supermarket and a parking bay for boda boda operators as well as a service bay for vehicles that break down. 

Other bus termini being refurbished include Desai and Park Road, Fig Tree, Muthurwa and the Bunyala-Workshop Road junction.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sialai recalls navigating external overreach during House tenure

Sialai who was first appointed as a First Clerk Assistant in Parliament in 1995, singled out the chaos that preceded the passing of the...

59 mins ago

crime

Police open probe into dramatic Mirema shooting captured on CCTV

Kasarani sub-county Commander Peter Mwanzo said the police had launched the manhunt for the suspects saying they managed to obtain the vehicle's number plate...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio lacked synchronization license to use Sauti Sol’s Extravaganza song: Copyright Board

The copyright board stated that despite the Azimio coalition having a public performance license allowing it to play both local and international music, the...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Gachagua best choice for running mate because of his strong personality – Ruto

NYERI, Kenya, May 17 – Deputy President William Ruto says his running mate Rigathi Gachagua earned the position because he has a strong personality....

16 hours ago

August Elections

Nderitu says nomination disputes reduced significantly in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The number of nomination disputes within political parties has significantly reduced this year as compared to last year, Registrar...

17 hours ago

Supreme Court

Justice Ibrahim elected unopposed as Supreme Court’s JSC representative

The exercise was overseen by IEBC Returning Officer Abdidahir Maalim Abdi who certified that Justice Ibrahim was the only person who stood validly nominated...

18 hours ago

August Elections

I will never betray you, Gachagua assures DP Ruto

NYERI, Kenya, May 17 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has assured him that he will never betray him. Speaking during...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Light moment during funeral of Gachagua’s brother as man demands ‘monetary token’

Nyeri, Kenya, May 17 – There was a light moment during the funeral of Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s brother in...

18 hours ago