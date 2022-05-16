Connect with us

Acting Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa (right) pictured here with Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta to open county-led Africities forum on Tuesday

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa confirmed that preparations are near complete for the three-day conference.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 16 — President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially open the 9th Edition of Africities in Kisumu on Tuesday.

Acting Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa confirmed that preparations are near complete for the three-day conference.

Wamalwa told news reporters on Monday the Head of State will be accompanied by a number of African Head of States.

“We have retired heads of states joining too for the event,” he said.

Wamalwa said this is the first time an intermidiary city is hosting the event.

He said Kenya is getting the second chance hosting the event having staged a similar conference in 2006 in Nairobi.

“We are prepared again and Kisumu becomes the first African city, intermidiary for that matter to host the event,” he said.

Wamalwa led a delegation of government officials to inspect the ongoing preparations.

He was accompanied by Transport CS James Macharia amongst other state officers.

Already 4,500 delegates have registered to the event.

Macharia said Kisumu city has immensely benefitted from the conference.

He said the expansion of Kisumu International Airport is a clear manifestation that such conferences should be held outside the Capital City.

“There is massive investment in Kisumu as a result of this event,” he said.

Principal Secretary for Devolution Korir quantified outstanding works as being just 1 per cent in the exhibition centres.

Korir said delegates have started arriving in Kisumu with most hotels fully booked.

“Kenya Airways has made three trips full of delegates today and more are coming,” he said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o who is the host Governor said the conference comes at a time when urban areas are experiencing massive rural urban migration.

“The agenda is about urbanization, and how the intermidiary cities like Kisumu will be prepared for it to handle influx of people moving to urban areas,” he said.

