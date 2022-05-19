Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's High Commission in London/FILE

DIPLOMACY

President Kenyatta set to open new chancery in Switzerland to enhance trade ties

Ambassador Andrew Kihuran said the opening of the new chancery will invigorate the growing bilateral trade which has been on the upward trend with Kenya’s exports standing at Sh4.8 billion while imports from Switzerland standing at Sh8 billion annually.

Published

BERN, Switzerland, May 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to open a new chancery in the Swiss Capital of Bern to enhance trade tries between Kenya and Switzerland.

Speaking ahead of President Kenyatta’s official visit to Switzerland, Ambassador Andrew Kihuran said the opening of the new chancery will invigorate the growing bilateral trade which has been on the upward trend with Kenya’s exports standing at Sh4.8 billion while imports from Switzerland standing at Sh8 billion annually.

“Another primary issue we engage in is promotion of trade. You may be aware that there’s significant bilateral trade between the two countries. Kenya is Switzerland’s 16th biggest trading partner in Africa,” Amb. Kihuran said.

The Kenyan Ambassador pointed out that despite the balance of trade being tilted in favour of Switzerland, Kenya has continued to increase its export of coffee, tea and horticultural produce.

He added that bilateral trade in 2021 was extensive with Kenya being Switzerland’s major source of cut flowers.

Imports from Switzerland to Kenya include herbicides, fungicides, chemicals, paints, machinery and pharmaceuticals.

“So our mandate is to be able to see how to enhance that trade between the two countries. Not only in terms of the volume but also in terms of the breadth, to see what other different items we can be able to trade between the two countries,” he added.

Ambassador Kihuran further said that the two nations have had significant cooperation in the tourism sector, noting that Kenya used to receive over 9,000 tourists annually from Switzerland prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He expressed hope that the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination process will revive the tourism sector with Kenya receiving an increasing number of tourists from Switzerland.

“Switzerland has done about 70% of vaccination of its population and of course in Kenya we are continuing to increase the level of vaccinations. We expect the level of tourism will start growing once again and it is the responsibility of this embassy to enhance growth of that tourism exchange,” said Amb. Kihuran.

The Kenyan envoy to Switzerland also noted that President Kenyatta will visit Geneva where he is scheduled to address the

World Health Assembly on May 22.

He said the address by the President at the World Health Assembly will outline how Kenya has been at the forefront in championing health issues globally.

“The meeting in Geneva is the World Health Assembly which takes place every year. And the meeting on this particular occasion will be addressed by His Excellency the President.

“This will be his first time to address the Assembly. This is important in terms of showing the support that Kenya has for issues which will be discussed with Assembly on the issue of health,” he said.

The 75th World Health Assembly will kick off with a high-level segment on May 22 with speeches from the elected Health Assembly President, Heads of State, special guests and an address by the WHO Director-General as well as presentation of the Director-General’s Health Awards.

The theme of this year’s World Health Assembly is “Health for Peace, Peace for Health”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Grade three pupil Left with injuries after Dogs maul her

KISII, Kenya, May 19 – A grade three pupil at Kari Primary is nursing severe injuries at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital after...

25 mins ago

August Elections

Gideon Moi says KANU firmly in Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi says KANU is firmly in the Azimio coalition and there is no tuning back. On...

40 mins ago

County News

GSU cadet drowns while undergoing training in Embakasi

Police say the victim drowned on Wednesday evening in the facility’s swimming pool while receiving a swimming lesson with other course mates.

1 hour ago

LEGISLATION

Raila urges US Congress to expedite reforms to compensate 1998 embassy bombing victims

The new proposals would amend the law to include Kenyan victims in such recognition and compensation.

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Elect Kenya Kwanza to stop oligarchs from mutilating the constitution: Muthama

He warned that a Raila Odinga presidency would “mutilate” Kenya's progressive constitution.

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

PICTURES: Kithure Kindiki ‘back to work’ at UDA headquarters

Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki accepted UDA's pick for presidential running mate slot, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, saying the selection process was credible.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Traffic snarl-up at Waiyaki way as PSV Operators protest Bus Stop removal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – There was huge traffic snarl-up at Waiyaki way near the Westlands round about as Public Service Vehicles (PSV) blocked...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to register aspirants between May 29 and June 7

Nairobi, Kenya May 18- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said the Commission’s will register candidates to contest for various elective seats...

17 hours ago