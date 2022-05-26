President Kenyatta, Ruto, Raila to attend National Prayer Breakfast

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday expected to lead Kenyans in the 19th Edition of the National Annual Prayer Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The Head of State is expected to be joined by Deputy President William Ruto, Azimio coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and other religious leaders.

According to a Communication by the Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka, the prayer ceremony comes at critical time when the country is preparing for a general election hence the need for the prayer.

Lusaka had called on Senators to attend the prayer breakfast.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual ecumenical event offered under the auspices of the Co-Patrons, the Speaker of the Senate and the National Assembly; and organized by a group of dedicated volunteers who make up the National Prayer Breakfast Organizing Committee.



The Organizing Committee is co-chaired by Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Samuel Poghisio, MP and Hon. Daniel Maanzo, MP, of the National Assembly.

The purpose of the National Prayer Breakfast is to meet, engage, interact and together pray for the nation in the company of fellow leaders from all sectors of society.