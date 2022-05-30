Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Rabai MP William Kamoti died in a road accident on May 29, 2022.

County News

President Kenyatta mourns Rabai MP William Kamoti Mwamkale

Published

NAIROBI, May 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family, friends and constituents of Rabai MP William Kamoti Mwamkale who passed away on Sunday night in a grisly road accident.

In his message of condolence, President Kenyatta described the second term parliamentarian as a top legal mind and devoted, progressive leader with an impressive development record.

“It is very unfortunate and painful that we’ve suddenly lost Mheshimiwa William Kamoti, a progressive and astute leader that represented the people of Rabai Constituency in Parliament with great distinction.

“Mheshimiwa Kamoti leaves behind a strong legacy of development and public service especially in the area of education where he initiated several schools in his constituency,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State wished Hon Kamoti’s family, friends, relatives and constituents God’s grace and comfort as they come to terms with their leader’s demise.

“To the family of Mheshimiwa Kamoti, his friends, relatives and the people of Rabai Constituency, may God the Almighty comfort you all at this difficult period of mourning your kin and leader,” the President condoled.

Kamoti, a trained lawyer, died just hours after being cleared by IEBC to contest for his Rabai parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket in the August 9th election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

MP William Kamoti to be buried today in Rabai

MOMBASA, Kenya May 30 – Rabai MP William Kamoti will be buried today. Kamoti died on Sunday night when his vehicle was involved in...

46 mins ago

Top stories

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident after IEBC clearance

MOMBASA, Kenya May 29-Rabai MP William Kamoti is dead. Kamoti died on Sunday night when his vehicle was involved in a road accident in...

11 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Justus Juma locked out of Presidential race over insufficient documentation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Justice and Freedom Party presidential candidate Justus Juma and his running mate Anne Wavinya might be struck out of...

15 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wetangula cleared for Bungoma Senate Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula to vie for the Bungoma...

15 hours ago

August Elections

Maanzo cleared to run for the Makueni Senatorial seat on Wiper Ticket

MAKUEINI, Kenya, May 29 – Makueni County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Manager Maurice Raria has cleared Wiper Senatorial candidate Daniel Maanzo to...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Let’s Continue Being Cautious Of Covid-19 – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Kenyans to continue being cautious of Covid-19 saying, despite the relaxation of disease containment...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Peter King’ori locked out of Presidential race over insufficient signatures

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declined to clear Peter King’ori for the Presidential race in August...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Official campaign period begins as IEBC clears Presidential Aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The official campaign period is set to commence on Sunday with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clearing...

19 hours ago