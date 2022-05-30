President Kenyatta mourns Rabai MP William Kamoti Mwamkale

NAIROBI, May 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family, friends and constituents of Rabai MP William Kamoti Mwamkale who passed away on Sunday night in a grisly road accident.

In his message of condolence, President Kenyatta described the second term parliamentarian as a top legal mind and devoted, progressive leader with an impressive development record.

“It is very unfortunate and painful that we’ve suddenly lost Mheshimiwa William Kamoti, a progressive and astute leader that represented the people of Rabai Constituency in Parliament with great distinction.

“Mheshimiwa Kamoti leaves behind a strong legacy of development and public service especially in the area of education where he initiated several schools in his constituency,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State wished Hon Kamoti’s family, friends, relatives and constituents God’s grace and comfort as they come to terms with their leader’s demise.

“To the family of Mheshimiwa Kamoti, his friends, relatives and the people of Rabai Constituency, may God the Almighty comfort you all at this difficult period of mourning your kin and leader,” the President condoled.

Kamoti, a trained lawyer, died just hours after being cleared by IEBC to contest for his Rabai parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket in the August 9th election.