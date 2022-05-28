Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta drives himself to Uhuru Gardens in an impromptu visit to the KDF Air Show Festival. /SCREENGRAB

Kenya

President Kenyatta drives himself to KDF Museum Air Show Festival as he makes impromptu appearance

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday broke protocol by driving himself to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show Festival held at the newly redesigned Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The Head of State arrived in a Mercedes G Wagon shortly past 1:30pm accompanied by a motorcade of seven vehicles.

It has almost become a norm that when you spot a Mercedes G Wagon in a presidential motorcade then President Kenyatta is on the steering wheel.

In an impromptu visit, President Kenyatta walked out of the car where he was received by Kenya Navy Forces protocol officer.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Mohammed Ali.

It’s nothing out of the usual as the president has been filmed driving himself around town in recent times.

On February 9, 2020, the president surprised Kenyans when he drove himself from State House to the Nyayo National Stadium to inspect the progress of the preparation for the memorial service of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

In July 2020,a CCTV footage emerged on social media showing the Head of State driving into Nairobi’s CBD by night in the company of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 The two leaders were captured in the video stepping out of the vehicle to inspect a deserted Kenyatta Avenue with armed security in town.

In the Air Show, led by Kenya Air Force, displays of both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities were displayed  aimed at engaging and entertaining the public.

The Kenya Wildlife Services also displayed anti-poaching drills during the exercise.

Other participants included Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Farmland Aviation firefighting display, and aerobatics by Mark Hensman from South Africa among others.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 5.6pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kenya COVID-19 positivity rate has risen to 5.6 percent after 128 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours....

27 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Malala shares academic qualifications to dispel rumors over education background

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kakamega Gubernatorial Aspirant Cleophas Malala has dispelled rumors that he will be locked out of the race due to...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Ranguma campaigns in Kisumu CBD moments after ban on political gatherings

KISUMU, Kenya, May 28 – Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma accessed Kisumu Central Business District (CBD) on Friday moments after the County Government banned...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s Okutoyi aiming to be ‘Serena of Africa’ at French Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – It has been a long and painful path for Angella Okutoyi to reach the red clay courts of Roland...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko leads in Mizani poll even as legal cases weigh on him

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Mombasa gubernatorial hopeful Mike Sonko is leading in the race to clinch the top seat in the county, a...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Catholic Clergy urges political leaders to accept election outcome in Aug poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28-The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has implored political leaders to seek legal redress in case of disputes in the August...

2 hours ago

Kenya

EACC in quest to recover embezzled funds from sitting, former Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it is seeking to recover public funds from a significant number of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Police probing incident where man set himself ablaze after advice from nurse

GARISSA, Kenya, May 28 – Police are investigating an incident where a man, on advice given by a nurse friend, doused himself in methylated...

3 hours ago