President Kenyatta drives himself to KDF Museum Air Show Festival as he makes impromptu appearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday broke protocol by driving himself to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show Festival held at the newly redesigned Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

The Head of State arrived in a Mercedes G Wagon shortly past 1:30pm accompanied by a motorcade of seven vehicles.

It has almost become a norm that when you spot a Mercedes G Wagon in a presidential motorcade then President Kenyatta is on the steering wheel.

In an impromptu visit, President Kenyatta walked out of the car where he was received by Kenya Navy Forces protocol officer.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Mohammed Ali.

It’s nothing out of the usual as the president has been filmed driving himself around town in recent times.

On February 9, 2020, the president surprised Kenyans when he drove himself from State House to the Nyayo National Stadium to inspect the progress of the preparation for the memorial service of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi.

In July 2020,a CCTV footage emerged on social media showing the Head of State driving into Nairobi’s CBD by night in the company of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The two leaders were captured in the video stepping out of the vehicle to inspect a deserted Kenyatta Avenue with armed security in town.

In the Air Show, led by Kenya Air Force, displays of both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities were displayed aimed at engaging and entertaining the public.

The Kenya Wildlife Services also displayed anti-poaching drills during the exercise.

Other participants included Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Farmland Aviation firefighting display, and aerobatics by Mark Hensman from South Africa among others.