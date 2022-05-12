Connect with us

CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING

President Kenyatta chairs full Cabinet meeting attended by DP Ruto

Published

Here are some of the photos shared from State House when a President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired a full Cabinet meeting attended by his Deputy William Ruto.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Over 300 Nairobi aspirants want Azimio to resolve nomination disputes before Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- Over 300 Nairobi aspirants who were eyeing seats for Members of Parliament and County Assembly, on Wednesday issued the Azimio One...

23 mins ago

criime

Mombasa Court pardons couple who stole flour, Judge holds fundsdrive for them

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- A Mombasa Magistrate has warmed the hearts of many Kenyans after he ordered for a mini harambee for a couple...

26 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

You’ve been conned by Ruto, Junet tells Mudavadi, Wetangula and Mutua

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Junet Mohamed, the Executive Secretary of Azimio has told Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Alfred Mutua to be wary...

37 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muthama: Why i can’t work with Mutua even in Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama says he can’t work with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, despite having joined...

3 hours ago

Sakaja pledges to absorb 1,600 health care workers contracted by NMS if elected Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11- Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has pledged to absorb the 1,600 medical staff that were hired on contract by the...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Murathe responds to Mutua exit from Azimio: We’re just fine

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11-Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has dismissed as inconsequential the exit of Maendeleo Chap Chap party led by Alfred Mutua and...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Taskforce on road standards should seal corruption loopholes  

Roads are a pivotal enabler of economic development and poverty reduction in any country. Other than facilitating seamless movement of people and goods, road...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Speaker Muturi throws out Gedi’s evidence linking Ruto to land grabbing

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has ruled out the motion tabled by Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Gedi alleging that Deputy President...

2 days ago