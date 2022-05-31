Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
October 19, 2021 | National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso speaks to Capital FM at his Jogoo House office in Nairobi/CFM

Kenya

Police say no traffic disruptions Expected during Madaraka day

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The National Police Service (NPS) says there will be no traffic disruptions expected during the Madaraka Day celebrations set for Wednesday.

Spokesperson Bruno Shioso who issued guidelines said that adequate police officers will be deployed to guide all motorists and ensure the free flow of traffic to and from the venue.

Shioso said vehicles with red stickers will be ushered to Uhuru gardens through gate three and the spillover will be guided for parking at Uchumi supermarket.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution and obey traffic laws at all times. Stern action will be taken against offenders,” he stated.

Shioso said other vehicles will proceed along Langata link road, drop visitors at Carnivore-link road junction and will be guided for parking at Carnivore grounds.

“The rest of the vehicles will drop visitors at the same junction then proceed to SwamiNarayan Temple road and park at Ulinzi Sports Complex,” he stated.

Shioso further stated that after the celebrations are over, VVIPs will be the first to leave through gate two followed by vehicles parked at Uchumi supermarket, those at Carnival Grounds and finally those at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Uhuru pitches for unity during Jamhuri Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday made a strong call for national unity as he led the nation in marking this...

December 12, 2021

Kenya

Kenya marks Jamhuri Day celebrations in colourful ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. The ceremony...

December 12, 2021

County News

Jamhuri Day celebrations to be marked at iconic Uhuru Gardens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Kenya will hold this year’s Jamhuri day fete at Uhuru Gardens, a commemorative park which erected in remembrance the...

December 3, 2021