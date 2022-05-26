Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Six AK47 rifles, an FN firearm, 16 magazines, and a pair of jungle police uniforms were recovered in an operation/NPS

County News

Police recover 6 firearms, arrest 9 militia members in Isiolo

Police say that six AK47 rifles, an FN firearm, 16 magazines, and a pair of jungle police uniforms were recovered in an operation on Wednesday that saw nine suspects nabbed.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 — Police officers in Isiolo have recovered seven firearms and several rounds of ammunition from suspected militia members.

Police say that six AK47 rifles, an FN firearm, 16 magazines, and a pair of jungle police uniforms were recovered in an operation on Wednesday that saw nine suspects nabbed.

“Yesterday in Kom area, Merti Sub-County, Isiolo County our security team came into contact with a suspected militia group which was overpowered, and a number of recoveries made,” National Police Service said Thursday.

The suspects were held in custody pending arraignment in court.

The National Police Service said its officers from Merti Sub-County have been working jointly with the GSU and Quick Response Unit (QRU) to beef up security in the area with the closure of Kim Durte mining site recently being part of the efforts to restore peace in the region.

In recent years, Isiolo county has witnessed several cases of insecurity which has been partly blamed on illegal firearms in the hands of civilians.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wilson Airport to be temporarily closed Saturday due to KDF Museum Air Show Festival

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The Wilson Airport will be closed temporarily on Saturday due to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Museum Air Show...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Wear a mask and go for covid test if you have flu symptoms – Oguna

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kenyans have been urged to wear masks and to go for COVID-19 tests if they are having any flu...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru, Ruto ‘social distance’ at National Prayer Breakfast

During the event traditionally held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, Uhuru and Ruto sat pensively each sharing their own table with two...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Malala withdraws remarks on Police recruitment, issues public apology

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala now says his remarks on Police officers’ recruitment requirements were taken out of context. While...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta, Ruto, Raila to attend National Prayer Breakfast

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday expected to lead Kenyans in the 19th Edition of the National Annual Prayer...

3 hours ago

Kenya

NPS calls out Malala over statement on police qualifications

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The National Police Service has taken exception to remarks by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala that officers need not be...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Rigathi: Our campaign is premised on track record, forget about ‘Yangu Kumi, Yake Kumi’

Speaking during one of the forums organized by Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Uasin Gishu, Gachagua said the extension of the contract will...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Pharmacists call for strict guidelines to prevent misuse of prescription drugs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) now says strict guidelines should be put in place to prevent the misuse...

17 hours ago