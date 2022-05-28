Connect with us

Garissa man who set himself ablaze after a nurse jokingly advised him to do so. /COURTESY

Police probing incident where man set himself ablaze after advice from nurse

GARISSA, Kenya, May 28 – Police are investigating an incident where a man, on advice given by a nurse friend, doused himself in methylated spirit and set himself ablaze sustaining serious burns as a result.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), “Mohamud Haret, a resident of Kora Kora area of Iftin had escorted a patient to Mukono hospital where his friends works as a nurse and innocently consulted the medic if the methylated spirit he saw at the desk could cause burns.”

Police stated that in jest, the nurse misadvised his friend to douse himself with the liquid and strike a matchstick.

“This, he suggested, would answer his friend’s question perfectly. Mohamed, trusting the nurse, followed the advice by applying the tingling liquid on his skin.”

The NPS indicated that the man then lit himself up only to realize the mess he was in when the lit fire engulfed him could hardly be contained.

“The inquisitive-hospital-guest-turned-patient sustained serious burns on the chest, face and arms and was transferred to Ghal Private Hospital for further treatment from Mukono Hospital where he had initially been.”

NPS explained that causing others to inflict harm and injuries to themselves is a criminal offence. So serious is the offence of aiding, such that in case an act inflicts grievous harm, the consequence can be grave and may even lead to life imprisonment.

It stated that reckless acts can equally earn someone a prison term.

“We urge the public to desist from dangerous acts that may inflict harm to themselves, and those around them.”

