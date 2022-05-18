Connect with us

According to CCTV footage that emerged on Tuesday, a man donning a cap and a coat, who appears to be a civilian, is seen approaching the victim’s vehicle and draws out what appears to be a pistol before opening fire on the victim killing him instantly/Screengrab

Police open probe into dramatic Mirema shooting captured on CCTV

Kasarani sub-county Commander Peter Mwanzo said the police had launched the manhunt for the suspects saying they managed to obtain the vehicle’s number plate which they are tracking.
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Detectives in Nairobi have launched investigations to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a middle-aged man in Mirema area on Monday.

According to CCTV footage that emerged on Monday, a man donning a cap and a coat, who appears to be a civilian, is seen approaching the victim’s vehicle and draws out what appears to be a pistol before opening fire on the victim killing him instantly.

The assailant then proceeds to jump into a waiting vehicle which had blocked the victim way before fleeing the scene.

According to reports, the victim who has since been identified as Samuel Mugota had just dropped off a female companion prior to the incident.

Kasarani sub-county Commander Peter Mwanzo said the police had launched the manhunt for the suspects saying they managed to obtain the vehicle’s number plate which they are tracking.

“We were able to identify four shots that got the victim when he died instantly,” Mwanzo said.

According to Mwanzo, nothing was stolen from the victim.

It remains unclear why the victim was murdered but it is believed that his killing could be as a result of a deal gone sour looking into the items that were recovered from the man.

Phones, laptops, cash in various currencies, seven different national identity cards, and six wallets thought to have been stolen were retrieved from the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle was later driven to the Kasarani police station.

