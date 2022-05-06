Connect with us

Kenyans have embraced the use of mobile money, particularly during the COVID-19 period.

Kenya

Police launch probe after four M-Pesa shops robbed in Nairobi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 6- Police in Nairobi have launched an investigation following robberies in four M-Pesa shops where Sh 1.3 million was stolen.

All the attacks by armed robbers occurred in Kamukunji area

Police said all the targeted M-Pesa shops were adjacent to each other less than 2 kilometers from Shauri Moyo Police Station.

They occurred at 5:30am. MPESA agents in this area open early due to anticipated transactions by second-hand clothes and shoes dealers.

According to police, the first shop was robbed of Sh 240, 000, the second one 300,000 while the robbers managed to get away with Sh 800, 000 from third.

Police say the suspects pointed pistols on the victims before ordering them to surrender all the money then fled to Majengo slum.

According to the police, no one was injured during the Wednesday incident.

The incident comes at a time of reported increased crime in parts of the Nairobi city with a recent report from the Kenya national bureau of Statistics revealing that 6, 686 crimes were reported to police in Nairobi alone in 2021.

