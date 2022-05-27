Police discover 2 bodies dumped into an abandoned car stolen in Lucky Summer

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 — Two middle-aged men were on Thursday found dead in Nairobi’s Lucky Summer area under unclear circumstances.

Police said that the victims’ bodies were recovered from a vehicle which had reportedly been stolen from the owner on Saturday.

Detectives will be looking to piece together how the victims’ bodies ended up in the stolen vehicle, who murdered them and what led to their murders.

According to police, the vehicle’s owner who had visited Lucky Summer Police Station on a follow up on the progress of the investigations, received information from his friend while still at the station that a vehicle resembling his had been spotted dumped at an unoccupied ground at Gathecha area, about 2kms south of the station.

“Immediately he rushed to the scene in the company of police officers and on arrival at the scene identified the vehicle to be his although the front and rear number plates had been removed,” a police report seen by Capital FM news read.

Upon peeping through the vehicle’s windows, police say they discovered two bodies of unknown middle-aged male adults inside with a foul smell emanating from the vehicle.

“The bodies appeared to have blisters all over. scene visited by D/OCPD, DCIO Starehe, D/OCS Lucky Summer, and personnel duty Officer Ruaraka and processed by CSI,” police stated.

Police said the two bodies were moved to the City Mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem to establish the cause of their deaths.