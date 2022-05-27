Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Detectives will be looking to piece together how the victims’ bodies ended up in the stolen vehicle, who murdered them and what led to their murders/CFM

County News

Police discover 2 bodies dumped into an abandoned car stolen in Lucky Summer

Police said that the victims’ bodies were recovered from a vehicle which had reportedly been stolen from the owner on Saturday.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 — Two middle-aged men were on Thursday found dead in Nairobi’s Lucky Summer area under unclear circumstances.

Police said that the victims’ bodies were recovered from a vehicle which had reportedly been stolen from the owner on Saturday.

Detectives will be looking to piece together how the victims’ bodies ended up in the stolen vehicle, who murdered them and what led to their murders.

According to police, the vehicle’s owner who had visited Lucky Summer Police Station on a follow up on the progress of the investigations, received information from his friend while still at the station that a vehicle resembling his had been spotted dumped at an unoccupied ground at Gathecha area, about 2kms south of the station.

“Immediately he rushed to the scene in the company of police officers and on arrival at the scene identified the vehicle to be his although the front and rear number plates had been removed,” a police report seen by Capital FM news read.

Upon peeping through the vehicle’s windows, police say they discovered two bodies of unknown middle-aged male adults inside with a foul smell emanating from the vehicle.

“The bodies appeared to have blisters all over. scene visited by D/OCPD, DCIO Starehe, D/OCS Lucky Summer, and personnel duty Officer Ruaraka and processed by CSI,” police stated.

Police said the two bodies were moved to the City Mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem to establish the cause of their deaths.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Five suspects arrested for Kidnapping man, demanding ransom

Nairobi, Kenya, May 27- Nairobi-based detectives have apprehended five suspects among them three women for kidnapping a man and demanding a ransom to set...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Lenaola to chair bar-bench forum on revised Supreme Court rules on June 2

Chief Justice Martha Koome mandated Lenaola to lead the talks following a courtesy visit by LSK President Eric Theuri.

17 hours ago

County News

Nyanza IDPs plead for Sh4bn compensation from government

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security in Kisumu, the IDPs claimed they were yet to receive any compensation...

18 hours ago

County News

Nyandarua to grow 10mn trees on unutilized farmlands

The county also proposes stringent by laws to protect the forest covers against uncontrolled harvesting for more sustainable wood products while cushioning against food...

20 hours ago

crime

US issues $2mn bounty for 2 Kenyan fugitives linked to ivory, narcotics trade

The two identified as Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh and Abdi Hussein Ahmed are wanted for their alleged involvement in an international organized criminal network...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I have no doubt we will have a peaceful election: Ruto

Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, DP Ruto committed that his team will lead from the front in ensuring the process is peaceful.

23 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto breaks protocol as he invites Karua to address dignitaries at National Prayer Breakfast

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Deputy President William on Thursday Broke protocol during the National prayer breakfast when he invited Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I will pass the baton unbroken to the people’s choice: Uhuru

President Kenyatta alluded this despite having a preferred successor in the presidential race and insinuations by a section of leaders in his camp that...

23 hours ago