Pillars of India-Bhutan ties: Mutual benefit, cooperation and shared values

Owing to the difference in economic and geographic size between the two neighbours, it is easy to perceive the India-Bhutan relationship as being tilted in favour of one but the truth is that the relationship is a mutually beneficial relationship based on shared cultural values and genuine all-weather friendship.

The India-Bhutan relationship is unique in more ways than one. Compared to other bilateral ties in India’s neighbourhood, the relationship with Bhutan is relatively trouble-free and cordial.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were formally established in 1968 with the appointment of a resident representative of India in the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu. The India House (Embassy of India in Bhutan) was inaugurated on May 14, 1968, and Resident Representatives were exchanged in 1971.

Ambassadorial level relations began with the upgrading of residents to embassies in 1978. The basis for bilateral relations between India and Bhutan is formed by the Indo-Bhutan Treaty of 1949, which provides for, among others, “perpetual peace and friendship, free trade and commerce and equal justice to each other’s citizens.

This relationship becomes even more important because four Indian states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, and West Bengal – share a 699-kilometre-long boundary with Bhutan. India is important to Bhutan in multiple ways. India is Bhutan’s largest trading partner – both as a source and a market for its goods.

As a landlocked country, most of Bhutan’s third-country exports also transit through Indian ports. Similarly, Bhutan is also important to India. Bhutan was one of the first nations to recognize the independence of India in 1947. India considers Nepal and Bhutan as important frontiers in its Himalayan foreign policy of mutual trust and cooperation.

Democratic development started in Bhutan only in the 21st century. The kingdom held its first elections in 2007 and the following year it became a constitutional monarchy guided by Buddhism. The Constitution is based on values derived from Buddhist philosophy, and the International Convention of Human Rights and inspired by a comparative analysis of 20 other modern constitutions.

Buddhism provides a strong foundational basis for the friendship between India and Bhutan. Both countries’ belief in peace and democratic values solidifies this foundation.

History was made once again in 2018 when LotayTshering became the Prime Minister of Bhutan. His party, which only began in 2013, swept 30 out of the 47 seats in Bhutan’s Parliament. He was congratulated on his election victory by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also invited him to visit India.

The state visit took place on December 27-29, 2018. PM Tshering was joined by the Ministers for Foreign Affairs Tandi Dorji and Loknath Sharma, Bhutan’s Royal Government’s Economic Affairs and Senior Officials. It was Lotay Tshering’s first international trip since taking office in November.