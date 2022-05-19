AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
PICTURES: Kithure Kindiki ‘back to work’ at UDA headquarters
Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki accepted UDA’s pick for presidential running mate slot, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, saying the selection process was credible.
Popular
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
Top stories
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – There was huge traffic snarl-up at Waiyaki way near the Westlands round about as Public Service Vehicles (PSV) blocked...
August Elections
Nairobi, Kenya May 18- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said the Commission’s will register candidates to contest for various elective seats...
NATIONAL NEWS
The board said MCSK licenses do not cover synchronization rights which are expressly granted by copyright holders.
County News
Authorities said that an unknown number of people are believed to have been trapped in the collapsed two-storey building.
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, May 18 – Security forces deployed in the troubled Marsabit County have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) shows that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) enjoys the most...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
IEBC on Wednesday published names of 38 independent candidates cleared to present their nominations to Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE
August Elections
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Nairobi Governor aspirant Polycarp Igathe has continued to hit the ground running in a bid to popularize his bid....