Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka pictured here at his chicken farm/SKM Presidential Campaign

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Kalonzo showcases chicken farm, cows as he weighs political choices

The Wiper leader, who unveiled a running mate with who he will contest for the election, is pictured carrying a cabbage harvested from his farm and in yet another image, he is seen looking after his cows.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has given his followers a sneak peek of what he has been up to over the week-long period he said he’d take a break off politics.

Musyoka who Monday announced his planned exit from Azimio — a formation led by ODM leader Raila Odinga — after the alliance failed to settle on him to deputize Odinga in the August 9 presidential election, shared images engaging his farm workers.

The Wiper leader, who unveiled a running mate with who he will contest for the election, is pictured carrying a cabbage harvested from his farm and in yet another image, he is seen looking after his cows.

READ: Kalonzo sets irreducible minimums to reconsider Azimio exit

Kalonzo also showcased his chicken farm in photos published on Thursday.

Image
Image
Image

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Religious leaders urge Kenyans to vote wisely in Aug elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Religious leaders in the country have urged Kenyans to diligently assess and vet candidates contesting for different seats to...

10 mins ago

crime

Govt recovers machine gun seized by Laikipia bandits in October 2021

The weapon, a CQ machine gun, was handed over to an assistant chief after a series of community policing and engagements with the public,...

50 mins ago

County News

Form 1 pupil who reported to school with a cockerel for lack of fees finally admitted

EMBU, Kenya, May 19 – A destitute class eight candidate from Embu who reported to form one at Kangaru Boys High School carrying a...

2 hours ago

JUDICIARY

President Kenyatta forms tribunal to probe alleged misconduct by Justice Chitembwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended High Court Judge Said Chitembwe and at the same time formed a tribunal to...

2 hours ago

NAIROBI EXPRESSWAY

Normalcy restored on barricaded Waiyaki Way section joining Nairobi Expressway

The snarl-up was reported after PSV operators blocked the road to protest the removal of a bus stop by the Kenya National Highways Authority...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ohito replaces Owino as Gumbo’s running mate in Siaya Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Former Journalist David Ohito has been nominated as the running mate for Siaya Gubernatorial Aspirant Nicholas Gumbo. This is...

4 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Supreme Court sets aside tribunal decision recommending Justice Muya’s removal

In a judgement issued in Nairobi on Thursday, the judges set aside the tribunal's decision recommending the removal of the judge from office over...

4 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Judiciary to observe Prayer and Fasting as Koome marks a year in office

The main event will be held at CJ’s Gardens, Supreme Court building and will be replicated in every court station across the country, her...

5 hours ago