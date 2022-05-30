Connect with us

Professor George Wajackoyah seeks IEBC clearance to vie for the presidency in the August 9 election. He was accompanied by his running mate Justina Wambui Wamae.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PHOTOS: Wajackoyah "The Fifth" on the IEBC bench for clearance

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Roots Party Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah turned up at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday to seek clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Professor George Wajackoyah seeks IEBC clearance to vie for the presidency in the August 9 election.

In February, Wajackoyah officially launched his State House bid with a promise to legalize bhang and suspend the constitution within the first six months.

If he forms the next government, Wajackoyah said he will prioritize the cultivation of marijuana as it also has medicinal value.

“Our business will be to plant marijuana and export it to those who use it outside Kenya. This will enable us get revenue which we can use to develop our country economically,” he stated.

He indicated that he is prepared to counter the perceived resistance that his proposal would evoke among some of the country’s residents.

“I have never smoked Marijuana, but my son does, and he is a footballer. I cannot throw away my son because he smokes bhang ad someone else has drunk changaa. Let us face reality. If it is something that can lift the economy, let us utilize it,” he stated.

