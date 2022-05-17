DIPLOMACY
PHOTOS: President Kenyatta in Abu Dhabi
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday delivered Kenya’s condolence message to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi following the death of his predecessor Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
