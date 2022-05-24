Top stories
PHOTOS: Karua takes Azimio campaigns to Nanyuki
Popular
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
NATIONAL NEWS
August Elections
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
MOMBASA, Kenya, May 23 – The petition challenging the candidature of Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat will continue to...
Kenya
You are fully protected by law if you expose corrupt employers, clients – Matiangi tells accountants
Nairobi, Kenya, May 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has assured accountants in the country that they are protected by the law against...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Boda boda operators in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) were on Tuesday treated with free fuel for their motorcycles,...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24- The Makadara law Court on Tuesday sentenced 64 yr-old Salim Bashir, to life imprisonment after being found guilty of defilement...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – With few days to the official gazzettement of the official campaign period, the Azimio Coalition has outlined a campaign...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, May 24 – Any charge sheet prepared and signed by a police officer is unconstitutional and should be dismissed in any criminal...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has told off his baby mama over money for child upkeep saying he will...
August Elections
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Azimio coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua is expected in Laikipia County as she intensifies her campaigns in the...