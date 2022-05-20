Pharmacy Board urges caution on Diclofenac use, cites blood clotting risk

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has warned against the use of Diclofenac to self-medicate citing blood clots risks for persons with certain ailments.

Diclofenac is a widely used medicine for relieving pain and inflammation, particularly in painful conditions such as arthritis.

“Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) as a class, if used at high dose and for long periods, are associated with an increased risk of blood clots in the arteries especially in patients with underlying heart or circulatory conditions or with certain cardiovascular risk factors, which in some cases has led to heart attack or stroke,”

However, the benefits of diclofenac are greater than its risks, the Pharmacy Board noted.

To mitigate the risks associated with use of Diclofenac, the Board warned the public that there is a small risk of heart attack or stroke in patients taking systemic diclofenac regularly, especially at high doses (150 mg daily) and for long periods.

It further advised smokers or individuals with other risk factors such as high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, diabetes that doctor will need to assess if they should use the drug and the best way to take it.

For those on long-term diclofenac treatment, the Pharmacy Board noted that they will need to have their treatment reviewed to ensure that it is still right for them.

“You are advised to speak to your prescriber at your next scheduled appointment,” the board said.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (the Board) is mandated under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244) to disseminate information on medical products to health professionals and to the public in order to promote their rational use.