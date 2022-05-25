Pharmacists call for strict guidelines to prevent misuse of prescription drugs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) now says strict guidelines should be put in place to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs including the so called ‘Mchele’ which can be easily obtained over the counter.

According to the society’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lucas Nyabero, a lack of proper measures to regulate the sector has led to Kenyans obtaining dangerous drugs which are often used to harm others.

He urged Kenyans to acquire their medication from licensed and registered pharmaceuticals to avoid falling victim to unscrupulous dealers.

“The lack of requiring a prescription has resulted in the general public obtaining dangerous medications and the rampant use of the so-called ‘Mchele’ to disorient unsuspecting staff,” Nyabero said.

He expressed concern over what he termed as the rise of cases of people being drugged and robbed through spiking of drinks in clubs.

He said that ‘Mchele’ is a prescription drug used to treat severe insomnia and assists in anesthesia but is being used in criminal activities.

The slang ‘Mchele’ in reference to the drug is used because of its resemblance to grains of rice.

PSK further expressed support to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PBB) in its attempt to shut down the unlicensed pharmacies which are in the spotlight for spearheading the illegal acts.

“We at the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya support the Pharmacy and Poisons Board in their endeavor to close the unlicensed facilities and facilities that don’t serve the public by letter of the law,” Nyabero added.

Nyabero further said that the Green Cross Corporation will ensure compliance which will keep the public safe and ensure effective pharmaceutical care.

On his part, PSK Vice President said that the ‘mchele issue’ is just the tip of the iceberg as it relates to patient safety and the abuse of medications.

The Green Cross Charter is a program developed in order to ensure that patients are provided with high quality pharmaceutical care country wide.