Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. /FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC gives parties until Monday to comply with gender rule

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – Political Parties have until May 9, 2022 to comply with the two-thirds gender rule by submitting a compliant list for Members of Parliament and Senate failure to which they will not participate in the August polls.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) issued the notice in compliance with court judgement rendered in 2017  in the case filed by Katiba Institute vs the electoral agency that called for gender balance in the two elective seats.

“Non-compliant political parties will not participate in the 2022 general elections for the said elective seats,” the Commission Chair Wafula Chebukati stated.

According to the numbers released by poll body, only 48 out of the 81 political parties had compiled with the gender rule principle for the senatorial seat.

For constituency race seat 38 out of 81 political parties had complied with the elusive gender principle that was ordered by the court.

The commission said the court order would be applied in the nominations list and in the August polls.

For MPs, where the constitutional requirement calls for 290 members in a given constituency, Chebukati noted that not more than 193 candidates can be of the same gender. 

For the Senate position, Chebukati stated that in a list representing the 47 counties countrywide, a party should not field more than 31 candidates of the same gender.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The principle will apply even in political parties that will have filled less numbers in the 290 constituencies and 47 counties.

Political parties had presented their nomination list on April 28, 2022 in compliance with the stipulated deadline.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA wants IEBC to censure Mucheru for leaning towards Raila in elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party is on Friday set to petition the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

4 hours ago

Top stories

IEBC names Returning Officers for August 9 General Election

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the names of all County and Constituency Returning Officers who will...

2 days ago

August Elections

IEBC to suspend voter registration exercise on Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says that the application for new registration and change in registration of voters...

4 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Police say ready to secure August election amid rising political tensions

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – The National Police Service has assured that it is prepared to secure the August election amid rising political tensions...

April 9, 2022

Kenya

IEBC submits files on Kuria, Chege vote rigging claims to the DPP for further action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria and Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege are not off the hook yet...

April 8, 2022

Kenya

IEBC to train 250,000 security officers on election security

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in partnership with the National Police Service Commission (NPS) will train 250,000...

April 8, 2022

August Elections

Treasury allocates additional Sh21.7bn to IEBC for the August Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been allocated an additional Sh22.9 billion in the current financial year...

April 7, 2022

Kenya

High Court stops IEBC from hearing Kuria’s vote rigging case

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 7 – The High Court has barred the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from proceeding to hearing the vote rigging...

April 7, 2022