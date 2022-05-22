Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Governor Wycliffe Oparanya/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Oparanya: I am ready to serve as National Treasury CS

He explained that he is up to the task but was quick to add that the task of taking charge of the Country’s Treasury was tough and required courage, sacrifice and dedication.

Published

BUTERE, Kenya, May 22 — Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Saturday spoke for the first time about his likely appointment to the post of Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning if Azimio coalition forms the next government.

Oparanya broke his silence on the issue by thanking Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for offering him the top slot at the Treasury.

“It is a great honor to me and the people of Western to be offered the position of CS for Treasury in Azimio government. This should motivate the community to rally behind Odinga in this year’s General Election,” said Oparanya.

He explained that he is up to the task but was quick to add that the task of taking charge of the Country’s Treasury was tough and required courage, sacrifice and dedication.

He said Odinga picked on him because of his experience, hard work and ability to manage public resources.

“Odinga picked on me for the position not because I was his loyalist but because I have proved my capability to manage public resources for the years I have served in various leadership positions. Treasury will be safe under my hands,” he said.

Oparanya made the remarks at Shivembe Primary School in Butere Sub-county during the funeral service of Samson Mutuli.

At one point, the Governor was overwhelmed by emotions, halting his address as he recounted his close ties with Mutuli who was a county employee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He noted that the Country needed change to turn around the ailing economy and get Kenyans out of suffering occasioned by bad leadership.

The Governor said the choice of Martha Karua, as Odinga’s running mate, was wise and a great honor to women of this Country.

He asked the residents to vote for candidates from Azimio Coalition to give Odinga numerical strength in Parliament.

“Odinga needs MPs in both Houses to help him run government business and push his agenda. I request you to vote for all candidates from the coalition seeking parliamentary seats to ensure he has majority,” Oparanya said.

Oparanya said he was still nursing his presidential ambitions, adding that serving in Azimio government in an influential position will help him reorganize himself to revive his bid at the right time.

County Secretary and Head of Public Service, James Ochami, CECMs Rachael Okumu (Public Service and County Administration) and Alfred Matianyi (Trade), MCAs, Chief of Staff Isaac Omungo, were among leaders who accompanied the Governor.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Migori fish farmers advised to rear monosex fish breeds

Migori County Project Coordinator for Agriculture Business Development Programme (ABDP) Stanley Muloma explained that monosex fish breeds had a lot of advantages with regard...

5 hours ago

business

Kenya ready to host the first G25 African Coffee Summit: Kilimo House

Dr. Francis Owino, Principal Secretary State Department for Crops Development and Agriculture Research said the summit would give Africa the leverage to address the challenges faced by...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza-allied leaders in Mt Kenya affirm Rigathi as Ruto’s running mate choice

Leaders in the meeting included Rigathi, Justin Muturi (Speaker, National Assembly), Party Leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Kuria (Chama Acha Kazi) and Alfred Mutua...

6 hours ago

County News

Kiambu forest cover reported at 16pc with 40,001 hectares of forestland

Speaking during a County Service Delivery Committee meeting at Kiambu County Commissioner's office, Kenya Forest Service officer Jane Chepkonga said currently, the County has...

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Kenyatta commissions Chancery in Geneva, underscores role of Kenya’s Permanent Mission

Speaking on Saturday afternoon when he commissioned a new premise for Kenya’s Chancery at the Permanent Mission in Geneva, President Kenyatta said the Mission...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

What Karua and Gachagua mean to Raila and Ruto’s chances of winning

The 2022 elections present a very critical moment in Kenya’s democracy. The absence of a Kikuyu presidential candidate in the two leading coalitions seems...

18 hours ago

County News

Anti-narcotics agents impound cocaine haul valued at Sh100mn in Mombasa

The recovery came following an operation conducted by sleuths drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes and the Anti-Narcotics units on Friday who were acting...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kibicho orders crackdown against hostile youths in rallies

Kibicho urged government administrators to work closely with other security agencies to stamp out the practice of hiring youth groups blamed for disrupting political...

1 day ago