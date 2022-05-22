Oparanya: I am ready to serve as National Treasury CS

BUTERE, Kenya, May 22 — Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Saturday spoke for the first time about his likely appointment to the post of Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning if Azimio coalition forms the next government.

Oparanya broke his silence on the issue by thanking Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for offering him the top slot at the Treasury.

“It is a great honor to me and the people of Western to be offered the position of CS for Treasury in Azimio government. This should motivate the community to rally behind Odinga in this year’s General Election,” said Oparanya.

He explained that he is up to the task but was quick to add that the task of taking charge of the Country’s Treasury was tough and required courage, sacrifice and dedication.

He said Odinga picked on him because of his experience, hard work and ability to manage public resources.

“Odinga picked on me for the position not because I was his loyalist but because I have proved my capability to manage public resources for the years I have served in various leadership positions. Treasury will be safe under my hands,” he said.

Oparanya made the remarks at Shivembe Primary School in Butere Sub-county during the funeral service of Samson Mutuli.

At one point, the Governor was overwhelmed by emotions, halting his address as he recounted his close ties with Mutuli who was a county employee.

He noted that the Country needed change to turn around the ailing economy and get Kenyans out of suffering occasioned by bad leadership.

The Governor said the choice of Martha Karua, as Odinga’s running mate, was wise and a great honor to women of this Country.

He asked the residents to vote for candidates from Azimio Coalition to give Odinga numerical strength in Parliament.

“Odinga needs MPs in both Houses to help him run government business and push his agenda. I request you to vote for all candidates from the coalition seeking parliamentary seats to ensure he has majority,” Oparanya said.

Oparanya said he was still nursing his presidential ambitions, adding that serving in Azimio government in an influential position will help him reorganize himself to revive his bid at the right time.

County Secretary and Head of Public Service, James Ochami, CECMs Rachael Okumu (Public Service and County Administration) and Alfred Matianyi (Trade), MCAs, Chief of Staff Isaac Omungo, were among leaders who accompanied the Governor.