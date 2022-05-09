Omamo visits the Hellenic Republic, set to meet top officials

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo was on Monday set to hold talks with top officials of the Hellenic Republic as she begun her two-day visit in Athens.

A statement released by the Foreign Office indicated Omamo would later in the afternoon meet President Katerina Sskelaropoulou and her counterpart Nikos Dendias.

“The visit aims at deepening the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries. The Cabinet Secretary will use the opportunity to intensify cooperation in trade and investments,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Kenya-Greece relations date back to 1998 when the Foreign Affairs Ministries inked a number of cooperation agreements to spur diplomatic engagements. These included Negotiation Protocol between the Foreign Ministries, and Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement.

Kenya and Greece also signed, jointly with England, an Agreement on Legal Aid for Civil and Commercial Affairs and an Extradition Agreement.