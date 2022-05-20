Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Omamo made the appeal during a Food Security Ministerial led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken/Screengrab

DIPLOMACY

Omamo urges structural reforms to revamp agriculture in Africa at Blinken-led session

Omamo also called for the recalibration of the global order to promote independence in a bid to address what she described as dependency to external actors, something she noted was entrenched.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo has called for structural reforms to revamp agriculture in Africa in a bid to promote self-reliance.

Omamo made the appeal during a Food Security Ministerial led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The effect of the war in Ukraine on food and fertilizer supplies needs to lead us to undertake structural reforms in our Agricultural sector in Africa,” Omamo told the ministerial session convened at the United Nations in New York on Thursday.

“We need to reflect on Africa’s unfavorable integration into the world economic order and our susceptibility to shocks from afar,” the CS when on to state.

Omamo also called for the recalibration of the global order to promote independence in a bid to address what she described as dependency to external actors, something she noted was entrenched.

“We need a global order that will release Africa from the shackles of dependency, from a State in which Africa is unable to make its own decisions. We need to return Africa to a state of self-reliance,” she said.

The Cabinet Secretary also called for the depoliticization of food security and sustained efforts to silence wars in order to ensure a free flow of supplies.

“It is time that we must make and take bold actions. Our actions must solve problems in multiple ways and create solutions that are multifaceted. We must seek to achieve SDG 1 and 2,” CS Omamo said while referring to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end poverty and hunger.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She noted that diplomacy remained critically to ensuring stability in the global supply chains which she admitted had been destabilized by the ongoing war in Europe.

Omamo also urged a revamped multilateral approach to reform agriculture, create employment, affordable food and access to wealth.

She noted that it is imperative that nations share knowledge on emerging challenges and work on reforming global institutions to help stressed nations survive and ensure debt relief to those who need it.

The Blinken-led ministerial session sought to develop a mechanism for a resilient global food security response through a multilateral approach.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Marsabit County Commissioner Rotich urges cooperation for successful illegal weapons mop up

Nairobi, Kenya, May 20 – Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich has emphasized the need for collaboration between different stakeholders to ensure effective disarmament exercise...

15 mins ago

crime

Man shot at Mirema had 7 wives, arrested 30 times: DCI

DCI revealed Thursday that Samuel Muvota began his trade more than 10 years ago by stealing from victims at ATMs in various banks before...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Kalonzo showcases chicken farm, cows as he weighs political choices

The Wiper leader, who unveiled a running mate with who he will contest for the election, is pictured carrying a cabbage harvested from his...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Religious leaders urge Kenyans to vote wisely in Aug elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Religious leaders in the country have urged Kenyans to diligently assess and vet candidates contesting for different seats to...

16 hours ago

crime

Govt recovers machine gun seized by Laikipia bandits in October 2021

The weapon, a CQ machine gun, was handed over to an assistant chief after a series of community policing and engagements with the public,...

17 hours ago

County News

Form 1 pupil who reported to school with a cockerel for lack of fees finally admitted

EMBU, Kenya, May 19 – A destitute class eight candidate from Embu who reported to form one at Kangaru Boys High School carrying a...

18 hours ago

JUDICIARY

President Kenyatta forms tribunal to probe alleged misconduct by Justice Chitembwe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended High Court Judge Said Chitembwe and at the same time formed a tribunal to...

18 hours ago

NAIROBI EXPRESSWAY

Normalcy restored on barricaded Waiyaki Way section joining Nairobi Expressway

The snarl-up was reported after PSV operators blocked the road to protest the removal of a bus stop by the Kenya National Highways Authority...

20 hours ago