ODM settles on Kamoti’s brother to fly party flag in Rabai

KILIFI, Kenya, May 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the family of the late Rabai MP William Kamoti have settled on Mohammed Mwamkale the brother of the late to fly the party ticket in Rabai constituency.

ODM Kilifi County chairman Teddy Mwambire confirmed that they had settled on Mohammed, as the new ODM flag bearer, following Kamoti’s sudden death.

“We have forwarded the name of Kamoti’s younger brother Mohammed Mwamkale to IEBC. We are not waiting for clearance,” said Mwambire.

He said they will later announce Mwakamle who previously served as the chairman Mariakani Town Council as Rabai’s ODM candidate.

He also served as the councillor for Kaliang’ombe ward from 2002 to 2007.

Kamoti, who died on Sunday night in road crash near Mnarani in Kilifi.

He had been cleared by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to defend his seat for a third term.

On Monday, ODM leader Raila Odinga asked Kamoti’s family and ODM leadership in Kilifi to select another person to vie for the seat on ODM.

Kamoti, a seasoned lawyer, died at 60 years and has left behind a wife and four children.

He was buried at his Kaliang’ombe Home in Rabai on Monday evening, in accordance with Islamic religion.

Odinga, who was was among the thousands of mourners who attended the funeral.