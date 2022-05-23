Connect with us

Obado's wife Hellen joins Migori women representative race

KISUMU, Kenya, May 23 – The wife of Migori Governor Okoth Obado has joined the race for the Migori Woman Representative seat in the coming elections in August this year.

Hellen Adhiambo Okoth who will be on the ballot on an independent ticket exuded confidence that she will win the ticket and continue with the work she started under the First Lady platform.

“I have a number of projects I was doing, and I am sure if elected, I will continue with the good work,” she said.

While launching her bid over the weekend in Uriri Sub County, Adhiambo stated that she should not be viewed as the wife of Obado but as a woman who is out to deliver to the people of Migori.

At one time, she was quoted as saying that she should be looked at as Hellen and not to be judged by her husband’s ‘baggage’.

Interestingly, her husband is the party leader of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a party she is not using to garner the seat.

Governor Obado used PDP in 2013 to win the ticket as the first Governor of Migori after ODM party bungled nominations.

Adhiambo said she is out to uplift the lives of women, youth and people living with disability across the county.

“I am ready to serve the people of Migori on a different platform. As a First Lady I did what I could and I realized that I should continue but now in a different capacity,” she stated.

If elected, she will be the third Woman Representative of Migori. The seat was first held by Denita Ghati and Pamela Odhiambo respectively.

She will face other contenders for the seat including, former Royal Media Services journalist Josephine Sirega, Fatuma Mohamed and Zilpha Ochuodho, all vying as independent candidates.

Others in the race too include Denita Ghati, who will be flying the ODM party ticket and Lillian Akugo of Jubilee Party.

