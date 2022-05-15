NTSA partners with Inchcape, PBAK to sensitize boda boda operators in Kajiado

KAJIADO, Kenya, May 15 – The National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has partnered with Inchcape and Private Bikers Association of Kenya (PBAK) to sensitize boda boda operators in Kajiado on road safety measures.



The road safety campaign comes in the wake of a sharp rise in road accidents that have led to loss of lives and serious injuries to many operators.



The sensitization initiative was a culmination of the BMW Motorrad Ride, a group ride conducted by BMW bike owners aimed at drawing together the biking community and sharpening their riding and precautionary skills on off roads.



Speaking during the training, Inchcape Kenya Managing Director, Hussein Ibrahim, noted that as the country’s official distributor of BMW Bikes and as a responsible corporate citizen, the organisation strives to enhance road safety among riders as part of its community outreach.



“As we grow the BMW Motorrad product range in the Kenyan market, it is not lost on us that motorbikes have for a long time now greatly contributed to the spike in road accidents. As a key player in the automobiles industry, we are committed to playing a part in limiting motorcycle accidents through upskilling and sensitizing riders across the country on road safety,” said Ibrahim.



According to the 2022 Economic Survey Report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the number of newly registered motor and autocycles rose by 15.6 per cent from 246,705 units in 2020 to 285,203 units in 2021.



Consequently, the number of motorcycle accident casualties rose by 13.6 per cent from 3,818 in 2020 to 4,336 in 2021.



Additionally, the number of pillion passenger casualties in the reported road accidents went up by 16.5 percent from 2,332 in 2020 to 2,716 in 2021.



The 150 KM group ride by 50 BMW bikers, culminated in an off-road training session at Stoni Athi resort, located in Machakos County.



Ibrahim and Chair of Women Bikers Association, Faith Kanja took part in this edition of the BMW Motorrad Ride.



On his part, the Private Bikers Association of Kenya representative, Lawrence Mbagara, noted that the initiative was a welcome move and will go a long way in instilling road discipline among motorcyclists.

