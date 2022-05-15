County News
NTSA partners with Inchcape, PBAK to sensitize boda boda operators in Kajiado
KARATINA, Kenya May 15 – Supporters of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) broke into song and dance to celebrate the nomination of their Member...
In football most elite managers engage in mind games and in 1996, for instance, Sir Alex Ferguson stirred up mind games that many critics...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15- Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga is expected to unveil his running mate on Sunday, at the historic Kamukunji grounds during...
County News
KISUMU, Kenya May 13 – Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has challenged women to be intentional and elect transformative leaders who will better...
County News
KISUMU, Kenya May 13 – Learning at several schools in Kisumu East Sub County has been disrupted by floods following heavy downpour experienced in...
NAIROBI, Kenya May 12- Eight robbery with violence suspects are on the run after they escaped from Thika police cells on Wednesday. The Directorate...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- The eleven-member Selection Panel of eminent persons that was tasked to find a suitable running mate for the Azimio La...
Here are some of the photos shared from State House when a President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired a full Cabinet meeting attended by his Deputy...