NMS postpones relocation of PSVs to Green Park

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has yet again postponed the operationalization of the Green park terminal which was to commence tomorrow.

NMS Director General Mohammed Badi on Monday said the postponement came after Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators requested for time extension.

“NMS wishes to notify the public that the operationalization of the Green Park Bus Terminal that was set to commence on 24th May 2022 has been postponed,” he stated.

DG Badi further said that the new date will be communicated in due course.

In the earlier directive, PSVs plying the ngong road and Arwings Kodhek route were to start picking and dropping passengers at the new terminus from Tuesday.

The directive had further indicated that next to relocate their operations to the Green park will be Matatus plying Lang’ata road which will start operating at the terminus on May 27.