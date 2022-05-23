Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
GREEN PARK TERMINAL/NAIROBI, MARCH 15, 2022

Kenya

NMS postpones relocation of PSVs to Green Park

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has yet again postponed the operationalization of the Green park terminal which was to commence tomorrow.

NMS Director General Mohammed Badi on Monday said the postponement came after Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators requested for time extension.

“NMS wishes to notify the public that the operationalization of the Green Park Bus Terminal that was set to commence on 24th May 2022 has been postponed,” he stated.

DG Badi further said that the new date will be communicated in due course.

In the earlier directive, PSVs plying the ngong road and Arwings Kodhek route were to start picking and dropping passengers at the new terminus from Tuesday.

The directive had further indicated that next to relocate their operations to the Green park will be Matatus plying Lang’ata road which will start operating at the terminus on May 27.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Joining Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is not an option, Kalonzo allies say

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23-The likelihood of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka joining teaming up with Deputy President William Ruto has been dismissed by his close...

45 mins ago

Kenya

Man bailed out by Sonko for shoplifting in court again for similar offense

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The man who hit the headlines last month after being bailed out by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Nairobi leading in number of HIV infections at 167,446 – Study

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – A recent Kenya HIV estimates report 2020 shows that Nairobi currently has the highest burden of people living with...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi urges Corporates not to pay ‘Protection Bribes’

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Government has urged business firms and the private sector to resist blackmail and extortion disguised as protection money...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Wiper Leaders urge Kalonzo to consider rejoining Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Wiper Party is imploring leader Kalonzo Musyoka to exhaust all mechanism for dialogue before bolting out of the...

3 hours ago

County News

Obado’s wife Hellen joins Migori woman representative race

KISUMU, Kenya, May 23 – The wife of Migori Governor Okoth Obado has joined the race for the Migori Woman Representative seat in the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Voters Register to be ready by June 9, Chebukati says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The voters register will be ready by June 9, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced. In...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto, Raila due before IEBC on June 4 and 5 for presidency race clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Azimio Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his closest competitor Deputy President William Ruto will next week appear...

5 hours ago