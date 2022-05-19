Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Some 59.1 million people were registered as internally displaced worldwide in 2021

World

Nearly 60 mn people internally displaced worldwide in 2021

Published

Geneva , May 18 – Conflicts and natural disasters forced tens of millions to flee within their own country last year, pushing the number of internally displaced people to a record high, monitors said Thursday.

Some 59.1 million people were registered as internally displaced worldwide in 2021 — an all-time record expected to be broken again this year amid mass displacement inside war-torn Ukraine.

Around 38 million new internal displacements were reported in 2021, with some people forced to flee multiple times during the year, according to a joint report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

That marks the second-highest annual number of new internal displacements in a decade after 2020, which saw record-breaking movement due to a string of natural disasters.

Last year, new internal displacements from conflict surged to 14.4 million — marking a 50-percent jump from 2020 and more than doubling since 2012, the report showed.

– ‘World is falling apart’ –

And global internal displacement figures are only expected to grow this year, driven in particular by the war in Ukraine.

More than eight million people have already been displaced within the war-ravaged country since Russia’s full-scale invasion began on February 24, in addition to the more than six million who have fled Ukraine as refugees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Graphic showing the top 20 countries with the most internal displacements in 2021. © AFP

“2022 is looking bleak,” IDMC director Alexandra Bilak told reporters.

The record numbers seen in 2021, she said, marked “a tragic indictment really on the state of the world and on peace-building efforts in particular”.

NRC chief Jan Egeland agreed, warning: “It has never been as bad as this.”

“The world is falling apart,” he told reporters.

“The situation today is phenomenally worse than even our record figure suggests.”

In 2021, sub-Saharan Africa counted the most internal movements, with more than five million displacements reported in Ethiopia alone, as the country grappled with the raging and expanding Tigray conflict and a devastating drought.

That marks the highest figure ever registered for a single country.

– ‘Titanic shift’ needed –

Unprecedented displacement numbers were also recorded last year in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan, where the Taliban’s return to power, along with drought, saw many flee their homes.

In Myanmar, where the military junta seized power in a February coup last year, displacement numbers also reached a record high, the report found.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Middle East and North Africa region recorded its lowest number of new displacements in a decade, as the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Iraq de-escalated somewhat, but the overall number of displaced people in the region remained high.

Syria, where civil war has been raging for more than 11 years, still accounted for the world’s highest number of people living in internal displacement due to conflict — 6.7 million — at the end of 2021.

That was followed by the DR Congo at 5.3 million, Colombia at 5.2 million, and Afghanistan and Yemen at 4.3 million.

Internally displaced people worldwide © AFP / Gal ROMA

Despite the hike in conflict-related displacement, natural disasters continued to account for most new internal displacement, spurring 23.7 million such movements in 2021.

A full 94 percent of those were attributed to weather and climate-related disasters, like cyclones, monsoon rains, floods and droughts.

Experts say that climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events.

China, the Philippines and India were hardest hit, together accounting for around 70 percent of all disaster-related displacements last year.

Increasingly, conflict and disasters collide, creating a “complex quagmire of problems”, Egeland said, worsening risks and often forcing people to flee several times.

In places like Mozambique, Myanmar, Somalia and South Sudan, overlapping crises impact food security and heighten the vulnerabilities of millions.

“We need a titanic shift in thinking from world leaders on how to prevent and resolve conflicts to end this soaring human suffering,” Egeland said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US backs Nordic NATO bids, Ukraine tries Russian for war crime

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), May 18 – US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Finland and Sweden on Thursday to discuss their NATO...

1 hour ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), May 18 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Finland, Sweden submit NATO bids – Finland...

21 hours ago

World

Russia says hundreds of Ukrainians surrender at Azovstal, Kyiv urges swap

Kyiv, May 17 – Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who held off Russian fighters at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered, Moscow said...

1 day ago

World

Ukrainian town of New York comes under Russian assault

New York, May 17 – The four-year-old recognized the low whistle of the Russian artillery shell hurtling toward the Ukrainian town of New York...

2 days ago

World

Kremlin critic Navalny appeals jail sentence

Moscow, May 17 – Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday opened an appeal process for a nine-year prison sentence he was handed in...

2 days ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), May 14 – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: – Intense battles in the east – Intense...

5 days ago

World

EU hikes military aid for Ukraine as NATO expansion faces roadblocks

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP), May 13 – Europe pledged another half billion dollars in military support for Kyiv on Friday as Sweden and Finland’s moves...

5 days ago

World

Ukraine war revives France-Spain MidCat gas pipeline project

Madrid (AFP), May 11 – Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Madrid has revived calls to build a huge gas pipeline between Spain and France dubbed...

May 11, 2022