Nairobi Expressway now open, but you must pay

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Motorists can now use the Nairobi Expressway toll road that cuts through the city from Westlands to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The 27.1-kilometer road starts from Mlolongo passing through JKIA and Nairobi’s CBD to the James Gichuru junction along Waiyaki Way.

The road was commissioned for trials by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

See exclusive photos of the brand new road below before it was commissioned as captured by Capital FM’s Lifestyle team: