Mystery of couple found dead in a lodging in Pipeline

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10- Two lovers were on Tuesday found dead in bed at lodging in Pipeline estate.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who are investigating the incident said the two may have been drugged before getting into the room.

“The two who were found half-naked and holding each other had been ushered into the facility by the room attendant in the wee hours of Monday morning,” DCI states.

It is reported that the room attendant Caroline Mbulwa sensed that something was wrong after the two failed to check out 14 hours later.

She then informed her employer who called detectives after several knocks on the door went unanswered.

“The officers broke into the room only to discover the lifeless bodies of the two middle-aged adults who were not immediately identified,” the DCI said.