Polycarp Igathe during Capital in the Morning show on May `9, 2022. /CFM

County News

My appetite for Governor’s office driven by public need, not greed – Igathe

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – The aspirant for the Nairobi Governor’s seat Polycarp Igathe says his move to seek public office is not for selfish interests, but to serve Kenyans.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Thursday, Igathe said that he has joined the race for the Nairobi Governor’s seat so as to offer Nairobi reidents the much needed leadership, adding that for the city to reclaim its glory, it should be run by managers and not politicians.

“My appetite for public office is not private or personal greed, my appetite for public office is driven by public need,” Igathe stated.

Igathe furthe indicated that he believes he is best suited to lead the city, saying that his record of work can speak for itself.

“I am suitable according to chapter six and I have demonstrated my competence,” he said.

Igathe made his entry into politics in 2017, when he deputized former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, but resigned on January 31, 2018 saying he had failed to earn the trust of the Governor.

He defended his resignation saying that he just retreated and he is now back and ready to serve.

Igathe dismissed the state project tag saying that he has always been a politician albeit a ‘silent’ one.

“I knew I would vie in 2017, and even now when I am sitting where I am sitting and that’s why I paid my fees on time,” he said.

Igathe is the current Chief Commercial of the Equity Group.

He had earlier on served as the Vice President in charge of Sales and Marketing in Vivo Energy Africa.

“I get hired and rehired due to my competence and my ability to behave the right way within the organizations that I work with, and I will perform accordingly as Nairobi Governor as per my promise,” Igathe said.

Igathe will face off with UDA’s Nairobi Governor candidate Johnson Sakaja among others.

