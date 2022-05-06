Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio affiliate party principals during a meeting at the KICC, Nairobi on May 12, 2022.

Mutua’s Chap Chap party threatens court action to demand Azimio agreement

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party is now threatening to move to court, to compel the Registrar of Political Parties to furnish it with a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement.

Governor Mutua on Friday said efforts to have the copy of the Azimio coalition agreement which was signed by constituent parties had hit a snag.

Mutua questioned the motive behind denying his party a copy, also insinuating that there might be a fishy game being played.

“The Maendeleo Chap Chap party has in today’s Governing Council meeting decided to go to court and demand to get the document so as to see what changes have been made, if any. It’s unfortunate that we’re in a coalition relationship whose members have to go to court to get what’s their automatic right,” stated Mutua.

The Machakos Governor further indicated that on Monday, May 9, 2022 the party will make a decision on the way forward, lamenting that it has been kept in the dark on some key issues contained in the document.

Last month, the Mwanzo Mpya caucus which brings together Maendeleo Chap Chap, Martha Karua’s Narc-Kenya, Charity Ngilu’s Narc, Kivutha Kibwana’s Muungano and DAP-K among other small Azimio constituent parties threatened to reconsider their membership in the Azimio coalition, arguing that they had been sidelined.

The other thorny issue was about the formula of picking a running mate, where it was agreed that all parties in the coalition would be consulted before a candidate is picked.

Mutua has also been at loggerheads with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, even accusing him of selfishness and blackmail, for advocating for the exclusion of other Azimio constituent parties in the decision-making table.

He faulted Kalonzo for objecting to the expansion of Azimio by pushing for a three legged stool of three parties namely ODM, Jubilee and Wiper, while disregarding other outfits.

