Noah Wekesa, Chairman of the Selection Panel on running mate in Azimio, May 7, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Munya, Oparanya, Lee Kinyanjui added to Raila running mate shortlist

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has been added to Azimio shortlist for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga’s running mate.

According to the selection panel Noah Wekesa, others who were added to the list include deputy ODM leader Wyicliffe Oparanya an Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Wekesa stated that there are now eleven shortlisted candidates with interviews set for Monday and Tuesday.

“We have arrived at modalities of arriving at three candidates who will be forwarded to Odinga. We will engage the candidates on 9 and 10. We will conclude our business on10,” he stated.

the name of Narc party leader Charity Ngilu was added on Friday.

The seven other leaders shortlisted include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Others are Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, KANU Chairman Senator Gideon Moi and former Kenyan Ambassador to Australia Stephen Tarus.

