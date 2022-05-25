Multi-sectoral committee to spearhead peace in Kajiado ahead of polls formed

KAJIADO, Kenya, May 25 — Kajiado County residents have been urged to maintain peace before, during and after the August 9 General Elections.

County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga called on the residents to desist from any form of violence including incitement on social media and heckling of opponents during political campaign rallies.

Wanyanga urged politicians to preach peace during their campaigns and avoid divisive politics which may lead to tension among residents.

He challenged the youth to be agents of peace and refrain from being bribed by politicians to cause chaos during campaigns.

“Kajiado is a cosmopolitan county and we want to ensure that the peace which has always reigned is maintained during the electioneering period. I want to urge all residents to maintain peace even as we head to the polls,” he said.

The CC spoke in Kajiado town after launching a Multi-Sectoral Forum tasked with harmonizing coordination of peace initiatives ahead of the August polls.

The Multi-sectoral committee composes key stakeholders in the electoral process drawn from the security sector, County Government, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Non-Governmental Organizations, religious organizations, media fraternity, boda boda association, women and youth representatives among others.

Wanyanga noted that the government is committed to delivering peaceful elections by engaging strategic electoral and political partners at the grass root level.

“We are working with key stakeholders drawn from various sectors to ensure that the August polls is delivered in a free and fair peaceful environment devoid of threats and intimidation,” said Wanyanga.

Wanyanga revealed that the committee will work with security agencies to identify hotspot areas in the county and sensitize residents in those areas on the importance of maintaining peaceful co-existence.

Kevin Osido, Executive Director, County Governance watch, noted that the multi-sectoral forum on elections was important as it gives an opportunity for the citizens to have an engagement with the electoral process.

Bishop Michael Mwasia, called on all Kenyans to vote peacefully and avoid being incited against one another.

He noted that all religious leaders in the county have committed to spreading peace messages to the residents even as the country heads towards the polls.

The Bishop added that as Kenyans, we have a duty to build the nation regardless of one’s political, ethnic and religious affiliations and this can only be achieved if peace is maintained.

“Elections will come and go but as residents we will still need one another as we live together, so we should ensure that we maintain peace and vote wisely during the polls,” said the Bishop.

Kajiado town boda boda association chairman David Kiiya said it was unfortunate that the operators were mostly used by politicians to cause violence.

He called on the riders to reject bribes from politicians and commit to become peace agents as their business is affected when there is violence.