Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Musalia Mudavadi. /FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mudavadi, Muturi among 11 aspirants struck out from Presidential race – IEBC

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Democratic Party of Kenya Justin Muturi are among eleven presidential aspirants who have been locked out from the August 9 elections.

Its nothing lost for them as they had ditched their presidential ambition and instead decided to support United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The eleven did not submit names of their running mate to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by the stipulated deadline of May 16 which legally struck them out of the race.

The poll agency had received a total  of 58 presidential aspirants out of which 17 were from the political parties, one from a coalition party while 40 were independent aspirants.

Among  the independent candidates who did not submit their running mate names include Joseph Kundu, Katoni Benjamin Ndambuki,Nyagoko Jacob,Aoko Benard,Odhiambo Kevin,Moses Ngechu and Mbugua Benson Mwaura.

IEBC directed all presidential aspirants to present 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties as pre-nomination requirement by close of business on Monday if they intend to be cleared for the race.

Chebukati stated that this will enable the poll body to commence the verification exercise before the August 9 polls.

The registration of the candidates to contest for various elective seats, will run from May 29 to June 7.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Even as the pre-nomination exercise is set to commence today independent aspirants have raised concern on new conditions requiring them to collect signatures and copies of national identity cards of their supporters.

They argued that the requirement doesn’t give them a levelled playing field as compared to their counterparts.

“We will do a comparison of the ID copy and name of the person signing for an aspirant. Where there shall be a shortfall of signatures, after IEBC verification, the commission will give more time to get the required signatures,” Chebukati said.

Further, the commission has directed presidential aspirants with foreign degrees to first obtain certification from the commission of university education as a nomination requirement.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KDF to hold an airshow in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, May 24 – The Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold a Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday at...

9 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya video gamers face uphill battle to make their mark

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – For years, the virtual world of video games was the only place where Kenyan gamer Brian Diang’a felt safe...

16 mins ago

business

Court quashes tax case against businessman Humphrey Kariuki

Justice Anthony Mrima agreed with the petitioners that the charges emanated from the Director of Criminal Investigations, whereas the Constitution requires all criminal prosecutions...

15 hours ago

Kenya

NMS postpones relocation of PSVs to Green Park

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has yet again postponed the operationalization of the Green park terminal which was to...

16 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Joining Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is not an option, Kalonzo allies say

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23-The likelihood of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka joining teaming up with Deputy President William Ruto has been dismissed by his close...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Man bailed out by Sonko for shoplifting in court again for similar offense

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The man who hit the headlines last month after being bailed out by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi urges Corporates not to pay ‘Protection Bribes’

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Government has urged business firms and the private sector to resist blackmail and extortion disguised as protection money...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Wiper Leaders urge Kalonzo to consider rejoining Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Wiper Party is imploring leader Kalonzo Musyoka to exhaust all mechanism for dialogue before bolting out of the...

19 hours ago