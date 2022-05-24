Mudavadi, Muturi among 11 aspirants struck out from Presidential race – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Democratic Party of Kenya Justin Muturi are among eleven presidential aspirants who have been locked out from the August 9 elections.

Its nothing lost for them as they had ditched their presidential ambition and instead decided to support United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The eleven did not submit names of their running mate to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by the stipulated deadline of May 16 which legally struck them out of the race.

The poll agency had received a total of 58 presidential aspirants out of which 17 were from the political parties, one from a coalition party while 40 were independent aspirants.

Among the independent candidates who did not submit their running mate names include Joseph Kundu, Katoni Benjamin Ndambuki,Nyagoko Jacob,Aoko Benard,Odhiambo Kevin,Moses Ngechu and Mbugua Benson Mwaura.

IEBC directed all presidential aspirants to present 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties as pre-nomination requirement by close of business on Monday if they intend to be cleared for the race.

Chebukati stated that this will enable the poll body to commence the verification exercise before the August 9 polls.

The registration of the candidates to contest for various elective seats, will run from May 29 to June 7.

Even as the pre-nomination exercise is set to commence today independent aspirants have raised concern on new conditions requiring them to collect signatures and copies of national identity cards of their supporters.

They argued that the requirement doesn’t give them a levelled playing field as compared to their counterparts.

“We will do a comparison of the ID copy and name of the person signing for an aspirant. Where there shall be a shortfall of signatures, after IEBC verification, the commission will give more time to get the required signatures,” Chebukati said.

Further, the commission has directed presidential aspirants with foreign degrees to first obtain certification from the commission of university education as a nomination requirement.