March 31, 2022 | Musalia Mudavadi addresses a Kenya Kwanza rally in Lamu/Mudavadi Press

August Elections

Mudavadi dismisses Raila’s choice of Karua as running mate

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has poured cold water on the Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s choice of Martha Karua as his running mate and the proposed government line up.

On his twitter account, Mudavadi castigated the lineup pointing out the absence of President Uhuru Kenyatta in unveiling.

The ANC party boss laughed off at the announcement alluding to the fact that Raila was President Kenyatta’s project.

“The Azimio remote controlled Presidential candidate unveils his Running mate and Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka bolts out as President Uhuru goes underground,” wrote Mudavadi on twitter.

Mudavadi claimed that the exit of Musyoka moments to the announcement was evidence enough that the coalition was headed for a downfall.

“A house built on sinking sand crumbles! Azimio in a nutshell,” he said.

Musyoka has announced that he will be vying for the presidency in the August 9 elections, after the party severed ties with Azimio citing deceit.

It remains unclear if he might take an about turn and support Deputy President William Ruto.

In a bid to beat the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) deadline for submitting running mates, Kalonzo unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his Deputy President designate.

Speaking at his party’s command center on Monday, Musyoka explained that his decision came after consultations with top officials.

Musyoka’s move came after Odinga named Karua as his running mate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

“Kenyans had assumed when I said I will support Raila for a third time that it’s obvious (that I’ll be running mate,” he said.

Kalonzo said he’d have picked KANU Chairman Gideon Moi as his running mate had One Kenya Alliance “not been messed up.”

