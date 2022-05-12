Mombasa Court pardons couple who stole flour, Judge holds fundsdrive for them

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- A Mombasa Magistrate has warmed the hearts of many Kenyans after he ordered for a mini harambee for a couple that had been charged with stealing a bale of wheat flour.

The couple, a middle-aged woman, was charged alongside her husband with stealing contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the penal code.

Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet in his ruling however, sympathized with them on grounds that the poor couple stole so as to provide for their children.

He instead ordered they be assisted finacially and initiated a fundsdrive. The Judge kicked off the exercise with his Sh1, 000 contribution.

”On humanitarian grounds, especially for the first accused person, I have considered the circumstances under which the offence was committed and I sympathize with her situation, with three kids under her care and no source of income and am of the view that lets buy her a bale of wheat flour and some meat for today,” Adet said.

The Magistrate also noted that the offender had confessed to police officers upon her arrest.