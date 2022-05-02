Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses a news conference on March 11, 2022 when he announced the Ministry of Health had dropped the nationwide mask mandate/CFM - Moses Muoki

BIRTH CONTROL

MOH unveils new platform to ease access to sexual health information

SUSAN NYAWIRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2- The Ministry of Health has launched a platform that will enable youth to access and share sexual and reproductive health information.

The platform, dubbed Lifeyangu.com, will provide information to Kenyans aged between 18 to 24 years, allowing them to access sexual and reproductive health services easily by mapping out health facilities near them.

Some key information the youth can now access is nearby reproductive health facilities and contraceptive options among others.

MOH says the initiative is aimed at addressing the challenge of accessing credible reproductive health specialists and information online and the growing need to furnish the youth with this knowledge.

So far, 106 public clinics have been earmarked for the first phase of the project.

Speaking at the launch, George Rae the acting CEC for Health, Kisumu County, said the ministry was glad to have this public-private partnership, bringing together like-minded organizations to come up with effective solutions that change Kenyans’ lives.

“We are in the digital age, and as such, there is a need to ensure young people are able to access online tools to advance their lives. The government has put in place a raft of measures to create an environment conducive for innovation that will positively impact all Kenyans, including the young people,” said Rae.

Evelyn Samba, the DSW Kenya, Country Director said the digital platform aims at reducing the pressure points for young people as they look for information about their reproductive health.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The aim of this platform is to provide a space where youth find accurate and appropriate information and where their questions and concerns stay private- and will not expose them to stigma and suspicion by peers and parents/guardians,” said Samba.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

MoH Launches four Tuberculosis policy documents to manage the disease

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday launched four Tuberculosis (TB) policy documents which will provide health care workers...

March 16, 2022

Top stories

KEMSA welcomes UHC national Scale-up, confirms organizational readiness to supply essential medicines

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) leadership has welcomed the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) national scale-up efforts to all...

February 9, 2022

Africa

It is ‘Afya House’ now, not ‘Mafia House,’ CS Kagwe says of Health Ministry reforms

MALINDI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe now says drastic reforms at the Ministry of Health have borne fruit, transforming it...

January 20, 2022

Capital Health

Kenyans rush for COVID vaccine as govt insists on travel requirements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Long queues were witnessed at vaccination centres on Thursday as Kenyans rushed to get the COVID-19 jab following a...

December 23, 2021

Capital Health

MOH maintains COVID-19 vaccination proof mandatory to access public spaces

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Ministry of Health has maintained that COVID-19 vaccination proof will be mandatory in all public places including bars,...

December 23, 2021

Corona Virus

MoH heightens surveillance to avert spread of COVID variant with 32 mutations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Ministry of Health on Friday directed heightened vigilance to monitor and prevent the spread of a newly reported...

November 26, 2021

Capital Health

Ministry of Health to launch Breast Cancer Action Plan in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21–  The Ministry of Health (MoH) is set to launch the Breast Cancer Action Plan (2021-2025) at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital...

October 21, 2021

Corona Virus

WHO releases 7 policy recommendations on building resilient health systems

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a position paper on building health systems resilience towards Universal Health Coverage...

October 21, 2021