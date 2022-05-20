Mirema hitman used a police firearm, DCI says the weapon was stolen

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — The hitman behind the daylight Mirema Drive shooting used a police firearm, it has now emerged.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), while dismissing possible involvement of security agencies in the dramatic incident on Monday, however said the said firearm was stolen in November 2020.

DCI gave the statement on Friday amid spiraling questions on the authenticity of the account given by the police which had characterized the 40-year-old man killed after an assailant sprayed six bullets into his vehicle as a notorious criminal.

In its latest statement, DCI identified the assailant behind Samuel Muvota’s murder as Karani Gachoki.

The agency said Gachoki’s phone signal was last traced to Burnt Forest in Eldoret adding efforts to track the suspect had been futile alleging that he was working in cahoots with other rogue officers to evade arrest.

“We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighboring country,” DCI explained.

According to CCTV footage that emerged on Tuesday, a man donning a cap and a coat, who appears to be a civilian, is seen approaching the victim’s vehicle and draws out what appears to be a pistol before opening fire on the victim killing him instantly/Screengrab

The agency appealed for members of the public who may have information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest to volunteer the same.

“Efforts by detectives to arrest him have been futile since the thug who is well loaded, influences rogue cops who tip him off once an operation for his arrest has been launch,” the agency said.

DCI indicated on one occasion, Gachoki’s accomplice was texted minutes before his arrest, “throwing a spanner in the works of a meticulous operation that had taken months to put together.”

The investigating agency further claimed that its detectives have since established that Gachoki, had fallen out with his slain boss over the sharing of proceeds from their illegal activities.

“This among other beef are suspected to have led to a bitter fallout leading to Monday’s daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota, who has left behind seven grieving widows and many children,” the DCI said.



