Senator Johnson Muthama.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mezeni Wembe; Muthama tells Azimio coalition after rumours of quiting UDA

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, May 30- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama has cleared the air over his political future, saying he is in UDA to stay following claims that he was set to decamp to Azimio la Umoja One- Kenya Alliance.

Muthama said in a statement Monday that the claims are a ‘fake narrative’ peddled by their main opponents to misrepresent the facts.

“Kuzimia Coalition is imprisoned in a gridlock of lies and keeps on blurring the lines between facts and fables expecting us in UDA Kenya to buy their debilitating and fake narrative of defections until they eventually realize, I, Johnson Nduya Mutha ma is going nowhere,” Muthama said.

Muthama said that he remains the Chairman of Deputy President William Ruto-led party which he described as “the biggest and most vibrant Political Party in Kenya.”

 The Ex-Machakos Senator said that he will remain loyal to UDA which he expressed confidence that it will emerge victorious in the August 9 polls.

“I have and will remain focused, faithful and true to UDA Kenya cause until we form the next Government under Dr. William Ruto. Mezeni wembe Wapinzani wetu,” he added.

Muthama’s statement comes a day after UDA vice-chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa ditched the party and officially joined the Azimio Coalition.

During a campaign rally in Sirisia Market in Bungoma County, Kirwa announced his resignation from the Deputy President William Ruto-led party to join Raila Odinga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was officially received by Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

“From today I Kipruto Arap Kirwa have resigned as UDA vice chairman and I have resigned because I have seen how democracy is going to be suppressed if we allow the other side,” he said.

The former Agricultural Minister stated that in order to ensure that Odinga obtains the 50 pus 1 support threshold he decided to join his political bandwagon saying he believes the Azimio camp will clinch victory.

Kirwa revealed that his move to leave UDA was influenced by Odinga’s choice of Martha Karua as his running mate in the August 9 election.

