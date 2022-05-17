Meru’s Kenya Kwanza formation reaffirms support for Ruto

MERU, Kenya, May 17 — Kenya Kwanza Coalition leaders in Meru County have reaffirmed their support for their party leader the Deputy President William Ruto, even after failing to appoint Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as they had anticipated.

The party’s gubernatorial aspirant for Meru, Senator Mithika Linturi said their support for Ruto’s presidential bid is unconditional.

“We agreed to support Ruto because we believe in the same ideologies,” Linturi said.

He noted that having appointed one Rigathi Gachagua who is also a member of the GEMA community, DP Ruto has fulfilled an agreement they had made.

The gubernatorial aspirant clarified that the issue of the presidential candidate has never been a priority to them and that they are majorly focusing on reviving Kenya’s economy.

“Our priority as Kenya Kwanza team is to find a way in which our agricultural products like milk, potatoes, miraa, tea, coffee and the rest can be sold at better prices satisfactory to farmers’ pocket,” pledged Linturi.

He further said that the Kenya Kwanza government will ensure a good working environment for businesses to operate and grow as well as better health facilities for all Kenyans and specifically for his Meru people.

Linturi urged Meru residents to continue supporting the Kenya kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto, assuring them the party’s choice for the running mate should not over-shadow other important interests, since power sharing game is still in progress.

He further urged the residents to maintain and pray for peace during this electioneering period.

Kenya Kwanza senatorial candidate in Meru, Kathuri Murungi, backed Linturi’s sentiment assuring the residents that Ruto’s government will include Kindiki in its top management once they secure victory in August 9, 2022.

Murungi urged the incoming Kenya kwanza president to take keen on ensuring better roads for meru people, power connection and dams to curb water shortage and drought as witnessed in various parts of the county.